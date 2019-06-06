A POLICE helicopter was called in during a major search for a missing woman near York last night.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called at about 8pm with a report of a woman in her 30s who was missing from her home in Sheriff Hutton.
"Officers undertook an immediate and extensive search of the area, including the use of the NPAS police helicopter," said a spokesman.
"The woman was located in the Strensall area by a PCSO (Police Community Support Officer) at about 10pm, and returned home safely."
