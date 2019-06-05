AWARD-winning designers have been drafted in to help shape a future vision for York - and they are asking residents to help.

Wayne Hemingway, top designer and co-founder of fashion company Red or Dead, who is one of the team, is urging people to share their thoughts, to “help us develop a story for York that is meaningful and resonates across the city’s diverse residents, businesses and visitors”.

Three companies, HemingwayDesign, For the Love of Place and Creative Tourist Consults have launched a joint consultation with City of York Council to find out how residents, businesses, students and visitors think the city can attract new investors to York, and ensure residents are better able to enjoy what the city has to offer.

The funding for the initiative is being provided by Leeds City Region Pool, a voluntary arrangement between York and other member authorities in Yorkshire.

The consultation, which runs until July 9, can be completed online or by visiting libraries and community centres around the city.

Mr Hemingway said that the consultation will then be analysed and released back to members of the public before work starts.

He said: “We want to see thousands of residents, employers or anybody with an affinity to York to give their opinions on the future of the city.

“A lot of development is currently being undertaken in the city, such as York Central, that will lead to great change, and we want to make sure that the people who love, live and visit York are able to give their opinions about how it advances.

“It is important to create a clear narrative for a city. It is why people love a place like York, but places must develop and hopefully, with the public’s help, we can help blend new ideas with the city’s wonderful history.”

Mr Hemingway added that he hopes the work can be completed by next year.

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said York was currently benefitting from massive investment in projects such as York Central, the Castle Gateway scheme and Scarborough Bridge.

He said: “To continue building a strong and inclusive local economy, we need to draw on our strengths and promote York in a way that appeals to our residents and communities, whilst attracting investment in the city.

“We are investing over £500 million into the city, the largest investment for generations, but this needs to benefit everybody.

“Through this initiative, we can maximise the potential of projects like York Central and Castle Gateway to attract high-value jobs.

“Now more than ever, we need to talk to residents and businesses about what our incredible city means to us. Whatever you think about York, we want to hear your thoughts.”

A spokesman for the council said: “With this much investment, including a nearly 100,000 square metre commercial space creating more jobs, and with more affordable housing leading to more residents, the city will experience significant change.

“Therefore, we are giving residents the opportunity to influence how that change might be presented to both the wider world and direct to residents.”

Joan Concannon, director of external relations at the University of York, said: “This project will allow us to coalesce and communicate a shared story of York - a story of shared ambition and purpose in order to advance our economy, and continue to attract the best staff and students from around the world.

“Places are special because of their people and this project will enable us to tell the story of York and its people.”

To have your say on the project, visit www.york.gov.uk/talkyork