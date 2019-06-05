ENGLAND are just two games away from winning their first trophy in 53 years - but you won't be able to watch their UEFA Nations League semi final at home on Thursday evening on terrestrial television.

The match against the Netherlands is instead being screened live by Sky Sports Football.

Your best chance of seeing it if you don't have Sky looks to be a visit to the pub, with various ones around York set to show the game, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

According to MatchPint.co.uk, city centre outlets screening the game include The Terrace in Fossgate, The Lowther off Kings Staith, the Old White Swan and the Cross Keys in Goodramgate and O'Neills in Low Ousegate.

But anyone who wants to see the game without leaving home, but does not have Sky, can instead see extended highlights on ITV at 10.45pm.

Gareth Southgate’s team qualified for the final four in the brand new tournament after topping their three-team group which included Spain and World Cup semi-finalists Croatia.

But the Netherlands also topped a tough group which included Germany and world champions France.

If England manage to beat Holland, they will play against either Portugal or Switzerland in the final, which takes place at 7.45pm on Sunday at Porto's Estadio do Dragao.

The third place play-off will take place at 3pm on the same day, at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.