TWO York Normandy veterans have returned to Gold Beach for one final time, 75 years after they waded ashore during the D-Day landings.

Memories of a dramatic and traumatic day came flooding back for Ken Smith and Ken Cooke yesterday during their final return visit to Normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the largest ever seaborne invasion on June 6, 1944.

Mr Smith, 94, from Wheldrake, said one of the most moving moments came for him when they were visiting a war cemetery and a Frenchwoman came up and presented him with a pebble, with the word ‘Merci’ painted by her daughter on it.

The veteran has told previously how he headed for shore on a landing craft early on D-Day, with 68lbs of kit on his back and the decks "alive with vomit".

He said a "bombastic little cockney kid" was on board who, when they were only a few hundred yards off shore, touched his shoulder and said: "I’m scared mate."

Mr Smith said: “I was shaking myself at that stage but I told him we’d look after each other, and at that moment I felt better and stopped shaking. I felt I had to.

“When we got in, we were waist deep in water. On the beach, there were shells and mortar bombs landing, some from our own navy, and the beach master told us to get off as quickly as possible.

“There was some machine gunning. We were zig-zagging up when the Cockney kid went down. But a voice from the back shouted ‘Keep going lads', and I couldn’t stop. I never found out if he died or survived. D-Day was the first time I had ever come across any death.”

Mr Cooke, 93, from the Hull Road area, has told how he had to climb down a scramble net onto a landing craft, and some of the other craft were struck by shells.

He said that when they went into the water, some were in above their heads and drowned.

“We were told to get off it as quickly as possible,” he said. “There were shells landing further down the beach. After getting on land, there were a couple of German machine gun nests which we had to take. We lobbed a couple of hand grenades in.”

The pair were due today to take part in a British commemoration of the anniversary at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeux.

Another York veteran who has gone to Normandy to mark the anniversary is Sid Metcalfe, 96, of Rawcliffe, who has gone as a guest of the Royal British Legion.