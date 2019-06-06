Don’t throw rice” cult show of the week

The Rocky Horror Show, Grand Opera House, York, Monday to Saturday

FISHNETS at the ready as the one with the “Sweet Transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania” returns to the Grand Opera House.

Richard O’Brien’s cult rock’n’roll sci-fi musical catapults squeaky clean college couple Brad and fiancée Janet into a sexual awakening extremis in the creepy mansion abode of Dr Frank N Furter. Let’s all do the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp....again.

American drama of the week

Driving Miss Daisy, York Theatre Royal, until June 29

PAULA Wilcox, Maurey Richards, Cory English and an old limo star in the Theatre Royal production of Alfred Uhry’s comedy drama, set in Atlanta over 25 years against a backdrop of prejudice, inequality and the American Civil Rights movement. When proud and wilful Southern-Jewish widow Daisy Werthan writes off her car, her son Boolie makes her rely on African-American driver Hoke Colburn. After a rocky start, a profound friendship blossoms.

Warm-up gigs of the week

Chris Ramsey, The Basement, City Screen, York, Tuesday and Wednesday

THE Burning Duck Comedy Club presents two nights of north easterner Chris Ramsey trying out material for his upcoming arena tour.

Feelgood participatory event of the week

Arts and Health, York Festival of Ideas, National Centre for Early Music, Yor,k, Tuesday, 2pm to 4pm

JOIN singer Vivien Ellis, York GP training director Dr Nicola Gill and the director of the Sidney De Haan Research Centre, Stephen Clift, to discover how the arts can benefit everyone’s health and improve wellbeing. This free session will explore how singing reduces loneliness, benefits the heart and lungs, boosts the immune system and relieves stress.

Banjo virtuoso of the week

Eugene Chadbourne/Andrew Cheetham Duo, Stained Glass Centre, St Martin cum Gregory Church, Micklegate, York, Wednesday

EUGENE Chadbourne, unconventional improvising guitarist and banjo player, draws on free jazz, country, bluegrass and all-out noise as he performs a duo set with drummer Andrew Cheetham. His idiosyncratic and uncompromising approach to music has seen him grow tired of rock’n’roll, in favour of experimentation.

Musical comedy gig of the week

The Horne Section, York Barbican, Thursday

THE six-headed comedy band The Horne Section are undertaking their debut national tour with their raucous comedy shindig That’s How I Like My Tour. Unruly, ridiculous and surprisingly satisfying, they combine music and comedy in an unpredictable way, blending stupid songs with a carnival atmosphere and plenty of puns.

Expect exuberant tunes, exceptional musicality and five talented musicians being made to do silly things by the unmusical bearded comedian Alex Horne.

Folk gig of the week

Bob Fox, Black Swan Folk Club, York, Thursday

BOB Fox combines a warm voice, virtuoso guitar playing and newly honed melodeon skills in songs of love, joy, work and humour. He will perform music from War Horse, in which he played Songman for much of the past eight years, alongside songs from Radio Ballads and old favourites from his native North East and beyond.

Youth theatre play of the week

Brainstorm, York Theatre Royal Youth Theatre 11-13, York Theatre Royal Studio, Thursday to Saturday

ARE teenage years the best years of your life? Something to endure? Something to savour? Or simply the most chaotic, frustrating of times? Written with unflinching honesty by Ned Glasier and Emily Lin, this is a play about all of us, young and old.

Fantasy show of the week

Forbidden Nights, York Barbican, Friday

DO you recall Forbidden Nights appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015? If so, look out for their new fantasy show full of acrobatic circus performers, stunt-orientated routines, variety acts ,explosive choreography and finely honed physiques.

Routines will include aerial chains, fire and acrobatics, complemented by live musicians and a comedy compere. “Leave your inhibitions at the door,” they advise.

Political drama of the week

Ray Castleton in Without Malice Or Ill Will, Selby Town Hall, Friday

GEOFF Marsh began his working life as a coal miner. Ten years later he became a police officer. Ten years after that he faced his old mates across the picket lines during the miners’ strike: the most bitter and divisive year in British industrial history. Now writer-performer Ray Castleton tells Geoff’s story of his family, his career and the choices he made.