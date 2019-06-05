TRAFFIC restrictions will be put in place for York's annual Pride Parade this weekend.
The restrictions, for Saturday, June 8, will affect a number of streets around central York from 8am-2pm.
Streets affected include Duncombe Place, Blake Street, Davygate, Parliament Street, High Ousegate, Nessgate, Ouse Bridge, Skeldergate, Skeldergate Bridge, Bishopgate Street, Bishopthorpe Road, Scarcroft Road, Campleshon Road, Knavesmire Road and Racecourse Road.
Traffic management will be in operation throughout.
For full information about this and other events search for 'traffic restrictions' at york.gov.uk