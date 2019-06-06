A MAN accused of killing a father-of-two in a road incident failed to attend a court appearance.

Zdenek Pulko, 26, did not attend York Magistrates' Court to answer a charge of causing death by careless driving.

Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.

Pulko, then of Leeds, was allegedly driving a beige Skoda Octavia on a country lane near Sherburn-in-Elmet in the early afternoon of October 18.

Motorcyclist Ian Stewart, 63, of Wakefield, was riding his white BMW.

Both vehicles were allegedly travelling south towards Sherburn-in-Elmet on Coldhill Lane.

Mr Stewart, who was married with two children, was fatally injured in a crash involving both vehicles at about 1.45pm.

He died the next day in hospital from his injuries.

Coldhill Lane runs from the B1217 at Lotherton near the A1(M)/M1 Bramham junction to Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Pulko also faces an allegation that he stole a Volkswagen Tiguan car worth £8,393 at Pontefract on November 8.

The Tiguan allegedly belonged to a Grimsby finance company.

Pulko’s current address is unknown.