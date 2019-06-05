CHURCHES across Yorkshire will be revealing remarkable, and sometimes bizarre, stories in a series of free events this summer.
Church Explorers runs until September, with the first local event – a stonemasonry workshop – at St Helen's Church in Escrick, this Saturday, June 8.
Booking is essential. Contact Caroline on 07774 461 026 or email escrickchurch@gmail.com
Other events throughout the summer include The Military Wives Choir at St Helen, Bilton-in-Ainsty, and Living History at Selby Abbey.
For more information visit churchexplorers.co.uk or email churchexplorers@yorkat.co.uk