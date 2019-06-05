THE prospect of surgery has just become a little less scary for children at York Teaching Hospital.

Youngsters heading to theatre will soon be able to drive themselves for their own surgery in a ride-on electric car.

The car has been donated by the Tesla owners group.

The mini Tesla was presented to the children’s ward, where it will play an important part in helping distract children who are worried about going for an operation by offering a fun diversion.

Liz Vincent, directorate manager for child health at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Having to come into hospital can be a daunting time for anyone, especially for children, so equipment like this can really make a child’s stay more enjoyable.

“Many thanks to the Tesla owners group.

“The car will provide a welcome distraction for children who are nervous about their surgery and help them feel more comfortable in hospital.”

The electric car, worth more than £600, has a top speed of 6mph.

The donation follows a bid by the trust, in partnership with York Teaching Hospital Charity, to provide a car for the children’s wards at both York and Scarborough hospitals.

Tesla produces electric cars, solar panels and integrated renewable energy solutions for homes.

The car owners group aims to promote the uptake of electric vehicles in the UK and Europe and is currently running a scheme to help parents and guardians of children that are undergoing surgery or have a life-changing condition, hospitals, hospices, schools and other children’s organisations.

To find out more about the scheme and bid for a mini Tesla, a visit or transportation to specific events visit teslaownersgroup.co.uk/about/charities-help