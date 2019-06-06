MEN’S and women’s lifestyle brand Joe Browns has announced that it will open a new store at a York shopping centre, creating 17 jobs for the area.

The company’s 1,500 square foot store at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet will be launched at the beginning of next month.

The shop, which will be situated on the South Mall of the designer outlet, will stock discounted men’s and womenswear collections and a selection of accessories.

It will be the company’s second store, with its flagship shop based at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.

The new shop will create eight full-time and nine part-time roles.

Mike Thomas, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Joe Browns into the centre. Joe Browns is a fun and vibrant brand which we feel embodies the spirit of our McArthurGlen customers and will be a great addition to our existing retail offering.”

The announcement comes on the back of record sales for the Leeds-based brand and after a successful first year of trading for its Sheffield store, which opened in November 2017.

Simon Brown, managing director and founder of Joe Browns, said: “This is the next phase for us in exploring retail and means more people will be able to access remarkable garments at great prices.

“Our Meadowhall store captures and really brings to life the essence of our fun and liberating brand, so we’re really looking forward to replicating this and delivering a true point of difference to the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York.”

The same London agency that designed Joe Browns’ 4,000 square foot store in Meadowhall, Dalziel and Pow, has been brought in to create an "equally eye-catching and intriguing space" in the outlet.

David Dalziel, creative director at Dalziel and Pow, said: “This second store for Joe Browns is a significant step forward for the brand. Carrying on from the bold and distinctive store at Meadowhall, this opening promises to be equally striking. Lofted dark ceilings with a vibrant selection of interior finishes make this an even more theatrical space.”