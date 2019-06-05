AN inspirational couple are feeling on top of the world after losing a combined total of 9st 4.5lbs.

Super-slimmers Samantha and Robert Fentiman, from Holme-on-Spalding-Moor, have proved that less is more after shedding weight with the help of their Slimming World group.

The pair reached the semi-finals of the organisation’s Couple of the Year 2019 competition along with just 17 other couples from across the UK and Ireland.

Samantha and Robert believe the secret to their success was getting support from one another at home as well as each week at the group, by making healthier food choices and getting more active.

Samantha, 49, who slimmed from 15st 2lbs to 9st 13.5lbs, said: “I knew that my weight was an issue and I was becoming more and more uncomfortable in my own skin, but I didn’t really know where to start when it came to losing weight.

“The lightbulb moment came when Robert told me he was unhappy with his weight too.

“We’d heard great things about Slimming World, and it seemed to be the perfect fit for us.

“We knew that we needed the encouragement of a group each week and that we’d support each other along the way too.”

Robert, 46, who downsized from 18st 5.5lb to 14st 3.5lbs, added: “It came as a huge relief once I realised that Samantha wanted to lose weight, too.

“I knew that by supporting each other to make healthier choices it would give us both a brighter future. We have a whole new lease of life.”

Samantha and Robert were voted Couple of the Year by their fellow group members and were invited to represent the group at the national semi-finals at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire.

Group leader, Maria Gray, said: “I’m so proud of what Samantha and Robert have achieved.

“Not only do they support and motivate each other but the rest of the group, too.

“Joining as a couple makes the world of difference as you have someone you love and trust by your side, [but] we welcome everyone who would like to learn how to lose weight.”

Slimming World’s Couple of the Year will be announced at the end of June.