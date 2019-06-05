A STUDENT caught with drugs at a York night spot is hoping to be a bar worker, the city's magistrates court heard.

District judge Adrian Lower said door staff at Club Salvation found ketamine, a Class B drug, in Alfie Carl Douglas’ socks.

The student, who had been 18 at the time, had intended to take them to a party later.

There was also incriminating evidence on his mobile phone.

Douglas, of Westfield Crescent, Tadcaster, pleaded guilty to possessing illegal drugs on March 11, 2018, with intent to supply them to others.

His solicitor John Howard said he was part of a small group of people who had clubbed together to buy drugs for themselves and he had been the person who had made the purchase on behalf of the rest.

He had not intended to sell them generally.

Douglas, who had no previous convictions, was given a 12-month community order with a 16-week nightly 12-hour curfew from 8pm to 8am, ordered to do 200 hours’ unpaid work and banned from Club Salvation for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay an £85 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The district judge told Douglas, on hearing he wanted to work as a bar worker during a gap year: “I wouldn’t hold out your hopes too much.

“People who run bars are not likely to want drug dealers to work behind the bar.”

Mr Howard said Douglas had had to wait “many months” before he received the court summons.

The curfew will not apply during a family holiday booked before his parents knew about the court case.