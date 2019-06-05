THE six-headed comedy band The Horne Section are undertaking their debut national tour with their raucous comedy shindig That’s How I Like My Tour. Among the 36 dates is York Barbican on June 13.
Unruly, ridiculous and surprisingly satisfying, they combine music and comedy in an unpredictable way, blending stupid songs with a carnival atmosphere and plenty of puns.
The York audience can expect exuberant tunes, exceptional musicality, and five talented musicians being made to do silly things by bearded comedian Alex Horne, the creator and star of Taskmaster.
Joining the unmusical band leader Horne will be Joe Auckland on trumpet and banjo; Mark Brown on saxophone; Will Collier on bass; Ben Reynolds on drums and percussion and Ed Sheldrake on keyboards.
Tickets for this 8pm concert are on sale on 0203 356 5441, at yorkbarbican.co.uk or in person from the Barbican box office.