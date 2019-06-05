A LOCAL college has celebrated a year of sporting success with a glittering awards night.

The sports department of Selby College held its sixth annual awards ceremony at Selby Rugby Club.

Staff and students also took part in a Q&A session with players Chris Green and Joe Westerman from the college’s rugby league partners, Hull FC.

This year, the college’s sporting highlights have included student Sophie Dales winning Young Volunteer at the Yorkshire Women Volunteer Awards and the men’s Futsal team reaching the FA People’s Cup final at St George’s Park after winning two regional qualifiers.

Trips included a European football tour, which saw 28 students visiting PSV Eindhoven FC for coached sessions.

Her achievements throughout the year saw Sophie Dales take home the Sports Personality of the Year trophy, with subject area manager, Carla Cantrell, saying she had “one of the best attitudes of any student I’ve ever worked with”.

Sophie, 22, has been an excellent role model, promoting the importance of mental health with voluntary exercise sessions alongside her degree studies for BSc (Hons) in Sports Coaching and Exercise Science.

Over the past five years the determined shehas set up and run her own fitness and wellbeing sessions, which started with two people in a back garden, but have grown to 15 members, ranging from 18 to 50 years old.

She also arranges charity events and her work has made a big difference in the community.

Other winners were: the men’s football first and second teams, John Waddingham (Players’ Player), Adam Betts (Manager’s Player), captain Robbie Linley (Outstanding Contribution).

In women’s football: Ellie Sutton (Players’ Player), Scarlett Howard (Manager’s Player) and captain Alise Hand (Outstanding Contribution).

In women’s netball: Mollie Wilson (Players’ Player), Katie Watson (Manager’s Player) and Charlotte Mustard (Outstanding Contribution).

In men’s rugby: Matty Perry (Players’ Player), Ben Hodder (Manager’s Player) and Jack Roberts (Outstanding Contribution). Team of the Year went to the men’s football second team.