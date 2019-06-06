THE appeal to buy a new York Rescue Boat is racing towards the £13,000 mark after the cousin of a teenager who drowned in the city’s River Foss staged a danceathon.

Hayleigh Lockwood Twose raised about £1,800 for the Sunshine Campaign through her 24-hour dancing event, during which she clocked up 63,419 steps.

Hayleigh’s 19-year-old cousin, Sonny Ferry, of Rutland, drowned during a night out in York city centre in April.

He was one of five people to die in York’s rivers during a grim three week period.

His parents Kate and Stephen Ferry, who launched the £45,000 appeal in a bid to help prevent further such tragedies, paid tribute to Hayleigh’s "stunning expression of love and support, made possible by the efforts and generosity of so many amazing people".

They added: "They were individuals who together gave freely of their time, talents, gifts and so much energy, all to support the Sunshine Campaign.

“We were blown away by their collective effort and determination, and are so very grateful for their support.”

Hayleigh, a teacher with Rutland Youth Dance Academy, who staged the danceathon at Studio E in Oakham during the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, said: “It was brilliant.”

She thanked her friend Leanne Murphy, who danced continually with her for 24 hours.

The online appeal total currently stands at £11,070 and Mr and Mrs Ferry said they expected it to pass the £13,000 mark once all the danceathon money had been collected. They said more fundraising events were planned and they were determined to hit their target.

The new craft will be larger and fitted with state-of-the-art sonar and radio communications equipment.

l To donate to the appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/the-sunshine-campaign.