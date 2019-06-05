ONE person was taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a mobility scooter in York this morning (June 5).
The collision on Hospital Fields Road, off Fulford Road, was reported to police at about 10.50am.
The road was blocked.
An ambulance crew as well as police attended the scene.
A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We sent one ambulance.
"One patient was conveyed to York Hospital."
She was unable to confirm what injuries, if any, the person had suffered.
