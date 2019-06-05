A LOCAL car dealership has raised more than £2,800 for a York children's charity with a mammoth 50-mile bike ride.

Staff from Vantage Toyota smashed their original fundraising target of £800 by cycling from York to Whitby in eight hours.

The money raised by Tim Swindin, James McGlashan, Andrew Hunt, Andy Moss, Mark Taylor and Siobhan Riley will go to The Island, which supports vulnerable children in the city with mentoring services and youth clubs.

They set off from their office, at Clifton Moor Gate, just after 8am and arrived in Whitby just before 4pm, where they celebrated with an ice cream on the beach.

Nigel Poulton, The Island's mentoring services manager, said: "It costs £15 per child per week to access a one-to-one mentoring session with the support of a fully-trained mentor.

"[This money] means we can guarantee 186 sessions, which is going to be hugely beneficial to enhance their mental, emotional and social wellbeing."

To support Vantage Toyota York's fundraising go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vantagetoyota-york