It’s good to see Heinz has a sense of humour by updating the label on their HP sauce bottles to reflect the Houses of Parliament as they are today.

They’ve modified the image to incorporate the scaffolding currently on Elizabeth Tower, something you would only do if you’re confident this work is going to drag on for years. Other modifications they might also add in future include climate change protesters handcuffed to Westminster Bridge and a note on the back asking customers if they really knew what they were buying and whether they should consider tomato ketchup instead.