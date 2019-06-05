The reported collision at York’s Tower Street roundabout (Two taken to hospital after crash, June 4), underlines the hostile nature of the roads in this vicinity, and their impact upon journey choices by non-motorised travellers.

Experienced and confident cyclists will use it, as part of the Fishergate gyratory. But there are many who are encouraged to cycle in the same vicinity only because they can use alternative routes with little or no other traffic. This is especially true of the riverside routes via Terry Avenue.