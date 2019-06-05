The reported collision at York’s Tower Street roundabout (Two taken to hospital after crash, June 4), underlines the hostile nature of the roads in this vicinity, and their impact upon journey choices by non-motorised travellers.
Experienced and confident cyclists will use it, as part of the Fishergate gyratory. But there are many who are encouraged to cycle in the same vicinity only because they can use alternative routes with little or no other traffic. This is especially true of the riverside routes via Terry Avenue.
We have recently read of proposals by the Environment Agency to close Terry Avenue for 18 months, during essential flood defence works. Yet their associated Planning Application upholds the use of the Fishergate gyratory by cyclists, as part of a ‘temporary’ diversionary route. Its deterrent effect on many existing and prospective cyclists is significant, and its record for collisions involving cyclists is not good.
The Tower Gateway project intends to tame the gyratory to some extent, but not in time for the flood defence scheme.
One can but hope that the planning committee will bear this very much in mind when the Environment Agency’s application is determined.
Paul Hepworth,
Windmill Rise, Holgate