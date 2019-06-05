A MISSION to retrieve the bodies of five climbers from the Himalayas have been postponed by Indian officials, according to reports.

Scientist Dr Richard Payne is among eight climbers missing in the Nanda Devi region of the Himalayas, a spokesperson for the University of York, where he works as a lecturer, confirmed.

On Monday, five bodies were spotted by Indian air force pilots who were searching for the eight climbers before the operation was suspended for the day.

This morning, it has been reported that a helicopter, carrying a rescue team turned back after three failed attempts to drop them on the peak.

The missing group - thought to be four Britons, two Americans, one Australian and an Indian liaison officer - disappeared on May 26 in the Nanda Devi region of the Himalayas.

The team went missing on Nanda Devi in Uttarakhand, India, the country’s second highest peak.

They were led by Martin Moran, who is originally from Tyneside.

Four other British members of the expedition have been rescued.

The search for the remaining three mountaineers was suspended on Tuesday amid poor weather conditions.

Dr Richard Payne is a lecturer in the University of York’s department of environment and geography. A university spokesperson confirmed on Monday that Dr Payne is “among a group of climbers currently listed as missing in the Himalayas”.

The spokesperson added: “Everyone at the university is enormously concerned by the latest reports.

“Our thoughts remain with Richard’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”