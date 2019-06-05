A SPECIAL flag that was carried ashore on D-Day by East Yorkshire Regiment soldiers will be returning to Normandy this weekend to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion.

Wing Commander Alan Bartlett, Regimental Curator at York Army Museum, said that on June 6, 1944, men of the 2nd and 5th Battalions of The East Yorkshire Regiment went ashore in the first wave on D-Day.

“The 2nd Battalion, which landed on Sword Beach, carried a pike which bore the Regimental badge of the Royal Marines and a white rose flag that had been made by the WRVS ladies of Waterlooville in Hampshire during their stay in the area in the run-up to D-Day,” he said.

“An anchor signifying the part played by the Royal Navy was also sewn onto the flag by the crew of HMS Glenearn.”

He said it was a ‘particularly precious relic’ and was usually on permanent display at the museum but it would be taken by a party from the regimental association to Sword Beach at the weekend.

The news comes after York Normandy veterans Ken Smith and Ken Cooke set off yesterday on one final trip to France to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The pair turned up ‘full of beans’ at York Railway Station at 4.55am yesterday to join a coach party of relatives and supporters on a five-day visit to Normandy.

Mr Smith, 94, of Wheldrake, and Mr Cooke, 93, of York, say they do not realistically expect to be able to return again because of their advancing age.

The pair will take part in a British commemoration at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeux during tomorrow’s anniversary, and their itinerary will also include visits Sword and Gold beaches, where British forces landed.