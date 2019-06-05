STUDENTS and teachers from across North Yorkshire will proudly lead the York Pride Parade through the city this Saturday.

More than 1,000 students from every secondary school in York, Selby, Tadcaster and Malton are expected to attend the beginning of the parade in order to celebrate LGBT equality and inclusivity.

This follows the success of 2017 when York Pride became the first Pride in the world to have all of its schools take part in the Parade.

Greg Stephenson, chairman of York Pride, said: “It is so fantastic to see the continuing support from schools for York Pride and the values it represents. As many will be aware, the last few months have seen a lot of controversial and inflammatory remarks made about teaching about LGBT issues in schools, and this kind of support from York and the surrounding areas is really touching to see. It shows that no matter what is put out on social media and in the tabloids, people from across all spectrums are committed to equality and diversity, and a proud to teach tolerance and acceptance.”

Last year, more than 10,000 people attended the event throughout the course of the day, which wowed audiences with headline sets from Cleopatra and the iconic Cheeky Girls; however, the organisers are hoping that this year’s headliners, Pop Idol alum Gareth Gates and 90s dance icon Rozalla can help set an even bigger record.

The parade will begin at 11.45am from York Minster and will culminate at Knavesmire for an afternoon of live music, food, drink, and activities.

Meanwhile, the Coppergate Centre’s Brollywalk now features a host of rainbow umbrellas hanging overhead to mark the celebrations.

The 36 floral umbrellas, which first graced the street in May, has now been replaced with multi-coloured rainbow brollies to celebrate Pride weekend.

The umbrellas will be altered every month until September to help mark special occasions over the summer.

Coppergate Centre Manager, Pippa Unwin, said: “Thousands of photographs are taken each month of our Brollywalk, and we know that many people are making special trips into York to take pictures.

“So this year we have set ourselves the challenge of refreshing the displays each month to encourage people to return.We’re excited to have Pride weekend as our first one.”