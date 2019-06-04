A NORTH Yorkshire firm of solicitors has supported four charities, handing over cheques totalling more than £2,500.

After a successful 12 months of fundraising, Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors, based in York, Selby, Pickering and Malton, donated £2,781.21, to be split between its chosen charities.

Fundraising activities have included bake sales, cycling and themed prize draw competitions.

The charities that will benefit are mental health charity Scarborough Whitby Ryedale MIND, Smiley Riley, which helps young children with brain cancer, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and young people’s mental health charity Young Minds.

MD Duncan Morter said: “We are very proud of the fundraising efforts of all our staff across our four offices, undertaken in the last 12 months.

“The money raised brings our total fundraising in the last three years to £7,360.60, which we have donated across many local and national charities.

“Each year, we choose a charity at each of our offices.

“Our staff are asked to nominate charities they would like to be considered and staff then vote on their favourite.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our charitable efforts.”

This means that the firm’s fundraising is not over and it has already announced its chosen charities for the next year.

The York office has chosen Kyra, a women’s project in York, which supports women through divorce, separation, bereavement, addiction, loneliness and isolation and domestic abuse.

It offers a free legal drop in service on the first Thursday of each month and relies on donations, grants and fundraising to offer women a place of refuge, courses and counselling.

It can be found at kyra.org.uk

Black Cat Sanctuary in North Duffield is the new chosen charity of the Selby office.

It was founded in 2001 by cat lover, Jackie, who has successfully rehomed hundreds of cats and kittens.

Sponsorship covers the cost of food and vet bills.

Find it at blackcatrescue.weebly.com

The Pickering office has chosen Ryedale Dog Rescue, which was initially set up to rehome abandoned and unwanted animals in the Ryedale area.

However, it soon expanded to the East Riding and, in 2012, housed its 500th dog. Find it at ryedaledogrescue.com

The Malton office’s new chosen charity is Ryedale Carers Support, a voluntary organisation, based in Kirkbymoorside, that provides practical and emotional help for carers.

Its funding comes mainly North Yorkshire County Council Health and Adult Services and NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups, but it operates independently of other agencies.

For more information visit ryedalecarers.org.uk