FREE sexual health advice and support will be available for young people again this summer in York city centre.

Polarized Youth is set to hold sexual health drop-in sessions over eight weeks at Spark:York, on Piccadilly, following the success of last year’s trial at the venue.

The voluntary organisation offers basic support and guidance around sexual health to people between 16 and 25, along with a range of semi-structured activities for young people between 13 and 19.

Polarized Youth’s Let’s Talk Sex sessions, targeted at 16 to 25-year-olds, will be held every Wednesday from June 12 to July 31, 7.30pm to 10pm.

At the sessions the organisation will provide advice around sexual health, free condom distribution, chlamydia testing, lubricants and sanitary products.

Kate Allen, director of the Polarized Youth, said: “With the increasingly stretched sexual health services in York and existing pockets across the city with particularly high rates of teenage pregnancy, this service has never been more necessary.”

Last year, the organisation ran a trial with sessions taking place throughout July at Spark:York.

Kate added: “We managed to reach out to specific groups of young people who either, experience a number of barriers in accessing services, or face substantial inequalities relating to their health or social settings.”

Following last year’s trial, Polarized Youth produced an impact report to measure the success of the project and demographic of those who attended. The organisation looked at the results of the sessions in addition to the 2019 York Needs Assessment and were able to ascertain that the Guildhall, Fishergate, Hull Road and Heworth areas of York had the highest rates of teenage pregnancy in the city.

Kate said: “We have been introducing more preventative measures to try and tackle the issues around teen pregnancy, challenging the cultures of teen parenthood and positively raising the aspirations of young women in this area. The Let’s Talk Sex sessions are targeted and will be held in Guildhall, right in the centre of this problem.”

She also said that 97 per cent of the people who attended the sessions last year were male.

Kate commented: “Polarized Youth is overwhelmed that the Let’s Talk Sex sessions have managed to meet so many of the project’s aims and appealed to groups of young people who tend to face the most barriers around accessing Sexual Health services.

“The number of young males attending the sessions is a real testimony to the teams hard work and level of thought that has gone into planning the Let’s Talk Sex sessions.”