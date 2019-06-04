YORK rail passengers are facing chaos on the East Coast Main Line during the August Bank Holiday weekend when the route shuts down completely north of London.

Network Rail says no trains will be able to travel between Peterborough and London King’s Cross on Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25.

It is advising passengers to plan ahead for 'significant disruption' as it carries out the biggest upgrade of the route in a generation, which will bring long-term benefits, including extra capacity, faster services and increased reliability.

A spokeswoman said:"Passengers using services which start or terminate in the capital are strongly advised not to travel on 24/25 August and to instead travel on Friday, 23 or Tuesday, 27.

"Work at Newark will continue on Monday August 26 which means a reduced train service will run."

A spokesperson for train operators along the route said passengers were strongly recommended to plan their journeys well in advance of the Bank Holiday weekend, and avoid travelling to or from London King’s Cross on the Saturday and Sunday.

"Other routes into the capital will remain available, but could be significantly busier than normal," they said.

“New trains are going into service on the route, and new trains need new infrastructure. This is essential work that will allow more trains to run and provide quicker journeys on long-distance services.”

Rob McIntosh, route managing director for Network Rail, said: “We are delivering the biggest upgrade to the East Coast Main Line in a generation to bring huge benefits for passengers – including additional seats, quicker journeys and a more reliable service.

“We know this work will have an impact on people who use the line – we’re doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, but passengers will need to plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Once completed, this upgrade will improve journeys and ensure we can continue to provide a service which meets the needs of the passengers, communities and economies we serve.”

*Passengers can see how their journey will be affected by visiting http://eastcoastupgrade.co.uk/.