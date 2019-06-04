A YORK-based luxury leather brand has announced an exciting partnership with the American NFL.

Maxwell-Scott, of Dunnington, has partnered with Xavier Woods, of the Dallas Cowboys, and Kentrell Brice, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for the 100th season of the NFL, the national American football league.

Throughout the season, which kicks off at the beginning of September, the company will provide both players with accessories, as well as offering an edit of the players' favourite luggage and travel accessories.

The items will be available to view solely on the Maxwell-Scott US website.

Woods said: "For as long as I can remember I've always had an intense passion for fashion and I'm looking forward to great things from this partnership."

Maxwell-Scott founder and CEO, William Scott Forshaw, said he was very much looking forward to working with both players throughout the season and hinted at the potential of a future collaborative NFL collection with the brand.