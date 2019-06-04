THE York-based developer behind Lincoln's recently opened Travelodge has won industry recognition for the project.

S Harrison collected the award for Best Large Commercial Project at the Local Authority Building Control East Midlands Building Excellence awards, which were held in Leicester.

The awards reward quality project that demonstrate high levels of compliance with building regulations, outstanding craftsmanship, technical innovation, sustainability performance, the ability to solve technical problems and the use of innovative products.

The developer appointed building contractor, R G Carter, to construct the five-story, 127 bedroom hotel, which has 22 dedicated car parking spaces and is located close to the new £30m transport hub in Lincoln city centre.

S Harrison has also been shortlisted for two awards, at the LABC Yorkshire Building Excellence awards, for its completion of a student accommodation scheme on Percys Lane in York.

The 106-room development replace an industrial-style unit on the brownfield site at Percy's Place.

S Harrison first partnered with The Snappy Trust (formerly known as Snappy) in 2015, and has previously donated time, equipment and money to the charity, which provides social and recreational opportunities for almost 300 children and young people, aged between five and 25, who have special needs and live in the York area.

Gavin Douglas said: “It was perfect running conditions on the day.

“Although Gavin Jones runs regularly and Steve has done marathons in the past, the rest of us really had to train for this event.

“It was pretty challenging at times due to the hills, but we were encouraged by plenty of people cheering us on.”

Anne Stamp, from The Snappy Trust, said: “S Harrison have consistently committed to our organisation, helping us to purchase many of the things that make our charity such a safe yet exciting place to be.

“We have been able to expand our programmes to include a variety of activities and events that aim to empower the children and young people giving them the opportunity to enjoy new experiences, have fun and make friends as a result of the support we have received from S Harrison.