A CHILDREN’S counselling service is helping to raise awareness of LGBT issues for young people across North Yorkshire.

The charity, Childline, will be focusing on an array of issues amongst young people, from understanding your sexuality to coming out, to help celebrate Pride Month, which runs until the end of June.

Last year, the charity carried out 257 online counselling sessions in North Yorkshire with children and young people about issues relating to gender and sexuality, with 93 counselling sessions specifically about concerns around coming out.

The transgender page on the Childline website has also seen around an 80 per cent increase in page views between 2018 and 2019.

Munroe Bergdorf, model, activist and Childline campaigner said: “There’s nothing wrong with being LGBTQ and expressing your gender or even being unsure of your gender. No-one should ever make you feel like you shouldn’t exist because you feel differently to them.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that your feelings don’t matter. Find friends, teachers, parents or organisations like Childline who you can open up to and express any worries you have.”