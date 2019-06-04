THE Times journalist and author Caitlin Moran will discuss all things famous and feminist at York Theatre Royal on July 16.

Presented by Penguin Live, Moran will be promoting her latest book, How To Be Famous, at 7.30pm.

What lies in store? Here goes; take a deep breath: "York! You’d better be ready for an evening of slightly excessive drinking, and a whole lot of truth about camel-toes, #metoo, why the Beatles were secretly girls, the Nineties, sexual shame, pornography, how - exactly - to be famous, and a very long anecdote about the first time Caitlin took Ecstasy – which she seems to remember she took in a way so sensible, she can almost imagine Newsround reporting on it, approvingly."

Wow, that was a particularly long sentence by journalistic standards, one that a sub-editor might have been tempted to suggest needed breaking into two!

Anyway, back to the details: a copy of How to Be Famous will be included with every ticket, and Moran will sign books after the 7.30pm event.

Tickets for Caitlin Moran Live: How To Be Famous are on sale at £25 on 01904 623568 or at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk.