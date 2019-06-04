THE search has started for an ‘inspirational leader’ for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service who can bring a new approach.

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, says she is launching a recruitment process to find a permanent Chief Fire Officer and applications are being invited from across the country.

She said it was a ‘very exciting time’ for the service and the recruitment process provided an opportunity to make a real difference for the people and communities of North Yorkshire, helping them to stay safe and feel safe.

“We have a committed and passionate workforce, and a strong base from which to innovatively develop the service,” she said.

“The successful candidate will be instrumental in shaping and delivering this future, modernising delivery and infrastructure, and leading the introduction of innovative response and preventative practices.”

Andrew Brodie is currently serving as the interim Chief Fire Officer after being appointed on secondment from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service. He took up the role, which was for a period of up to 12 months, in January.

Ms Mulligan said applications were being invited from across the country from people at assistant chief officer level or above with experience of Gold Command, and said it was important to now provide certainty for the future:

“Since the transfer of governance of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to me as the Commissioner, my priority has been to assess the challenges faced and how we move forward to ensure a strong and sustainable future for a service that keeps us safe and feeling safe,” she said.

“I believe it is important we have a permanent Chief Fire Officer to lead the dedicated firefighters and fire service staff through the period ahead.

“They will reach out to partners and communities to bring the service to the table in new ways and be truly ambitious about how the service can contribute to reducing vulnerability and supporting people in need.”

*Full details of the role and how to apply can be found at www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/chieffireofficer. Applications are open until 9am on Monday June 24.