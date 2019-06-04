A BUILDER has appeared in court on fire safety charges following a blaze at his home address in which an employee died.

Boguslaw Szlak, 49, was living in the annex of his employer David John Lumley's house when he died on July 16, 2017.

Lumley is accused of four breaches of fire safety regulations between October 1, 2015 and July 18, 2017 relating to the building containing a garage and flat at his home.

Two of the charges relate to dangerous substances allegedly kept on the premises.

Lumley, 68, of Marton near Sinnington, did not enter a plea when he appeared before York Magistrates Court.

District judge Adrian Lower sent the case to York Crown Court on the grounds it was too serious for him to deal with.

Lumley was released on unconditional bail until his first appearance at the higher court, which is expected to be on June 24.

He is alleged to have failed to ensure the safety of people in the annex by not taking general fire precautions and by not carrying out an assessment of the risk through fire to people at his premises.

He is also alleged to have failed to take fire safety precautions regarding dangerous substances at the premises and of failure to make a risk assessment in respect of dangerous substances.

Mr Szylak was working for the family form D J Lumley Ltd when he died in the fire which started after dark on July 16, 2017.

He died of smoke inhalation, an inquest heard earlier this year.