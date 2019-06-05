WELL, here's a fantastic photograph: one we've not seen before, which gives a real insight not only into the workings of the Terry's chocolate factory, but also into just how important the River Ouse once was to York's economy.
The picture, which comes from Explore York's wonderful Imagine York archive, was taken in the very early 1900s, according to the caption. It shows a long line of horse-drawn carts drawn up on the wharf in front of the Terry's works at Clementhorpe.
Terry's originally leased a former brewery on this site in 1858, and in 1862 built a factory here. This was the company's main base of operations for more than 60 years, until the famous 'new' factory with its clock tower was built in 1924. Even then, this older factory continued to operate for some time, and wasn't finally demolished until the 1970s.
You can see from this photograph why it was such a good site in the days when York's rivers were a major form of transport. It was ideally suited for the import of raw materials up the river by barge or steam ship – and presumably for export of Terry's products, too.
We're not sure whether the bales on this row of carts were finished Terry's products for export, or raw materials being imported: it isn't possible to make out the writing. But the photo gives a great sense of just how busy and important this factory on the banks of the Ouse once was...
Stephen Lewis