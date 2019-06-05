WELL, here's a fantastic photograph: one we've not seen before, which gives a real insight not only into the workings of the Terry's chocolate factory, but also into just how important the River Ouse once was to York's economy.

The picture, which comes from Explore York's wonderful Imagine York archive, was taken in the very early 1900s, according to the caption. It shows a long line of horse-drawn carts drawn up on the wharf in front of the Terry's works at Clementhorpe.