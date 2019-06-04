DR Richard Johns, from the University of York's department of art history, will give the Friends of York Art Gallery lunchtime talk on June 12, open to all visitors from 12.30pm to 1pm.
He is the co-curator of the gallery's on-going Ruskin & Turner exhibition, from which he will focus on three of J M W Turner's works, each representing a different aspect of his artistic practice.
Those works are: The Passage Of Mount St Gothard, a large early painting from 1804; Constance, an 1842 example, much prized by Ruskin, of Turner's later "finished" watercolour style, and Figures In A Storm, a late experimental watercolour sketch from the 1840s that Turner made for his own use, never intending it to be exhibited.
"These works enable us to explore the range of Turner's work on paper, and Ruskin's different responses to the challenge of his work," says Dr Johns.