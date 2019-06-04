A LOCAL martial arts instructor has earned himself a place in the industry hall of fame, thanks to his dedication to the sport over the past 50 years.
Clive Greenhalgh, co-owner of AI Martial Arts in Easingwold, was honoured for more than half a century dedicated to learning, competing and teaching.
His award was presented by industry legend Bill 'Superfoot' Wallace at the UK Martial Arts Show.
Clive's passion for the sport began in 1961 and he now holds many blackbelts, including a 9th dan in atemi jujittsu, a 6th dan in judo and 4th dans in karate and aikido.
He said: "Martial arts are my passion and progressing in them has been a long and fantastic journey which I continue to enjoy."
Clive was accompanied at the ceremony by business partner, Jon Dilworth, and a number of his students.
Student Gill Fairbotham said: "Clive is a fantastic teacher. Whether he's teaching the kids or the adults, he always brings his enthusiasm and experience to every lesson."
For more information about the club see easingwoldmartialarts.co.uk or ring 01347 811 351.