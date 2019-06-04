TWO York firms have gone head-to-head in the kitchen for a charity cook-off.
Teams from the York offices of Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP and Yorkshire Bank cooked up a storm to help raise almost £11,000 for local charities.
The Devil's Kitchen cook-off, run by HEY Smile Foundation, saw the two teams compete against each other a fine dining event, hosted by the new cookery school at the Grand Hotel.
Clients and colleagues watched the teams' efforts in the open kitchen, as they competed against the clock to prepare a three-course meal.
Guests were asked to score the food and make charitable donations, which will be split between HEY Smile Foundation, which supports local charities, volunteer organisations and community groups, and St Leonard's Hospice.
The contest was won by the team from Yorkshire Bank, while two team members from Andrew Jackson Solicitors were awarded individual prizes for cooking and service.