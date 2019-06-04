YORK Normandy veterans Ken Smith and Ken Cooke set off today on one final trip back to France to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
They turned up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed at York Railway Station at 4.55am to join their coach party, which includes relatives and supporters, as it set off on a five-day visit to France.
Mr Smith, 94, of Wheldrake, and Mr Cooke, 93, of York, say they do not realistically expect to be able to return to Normandy again because of their age.
They will take part in a British commemoration at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeux on Thursday, the D-Day anniversary, and will also visit Sword and Gold beaches, where British forces landed.
The Press has reported previously how the pair would also have liked to visit other landing beaches but had been told this would not be possible in light of tight security imposed because US President Donald Trump will be attending a ceremony.