A YORK-based independent artisan coffee roaster has unveiled a new image as a platform for its continuing national growth.

York Emporium, previously York Coffee Emporium, has marked dramatic expansion and a huge leap in annual turnover with a new corporate identity and a name change.

In seven years, the company has seen turnover increase from £20,000 to £1.3 million and is now preparing for the next stage in its development and the launch of more products.

The new design, which will feature on all signage, a new e-commerce website, stationery and labelling, features a logo of a coffee bean inside a shining star.

It was developed in-house with a final version by York-based graphic designer, James Falkingham.

Company director, Laurence Beardmore, who acquired the company in 2011, said: “We really like the new design, especially as it was suggested, created and developed almost entirely in-house by our fantastic team.

“Our former corporate identity had served its purpose.

“It was looking tired and our e-commerce site, which has also been redeveloped with the new logo, was getting a bit clunky for a fast-changing market driven by customers who are coffee connoisseurs and demand top-quality blends.

“Market testing confirms that the new design has far wider appeal, including for younger people, which is crucial as we continue to grow against greater competition.”

Other recent expansions include moving to 4,300 sq ft premises at York Business Park, growing from two staff to 11, investing in the latest roasting and packing technology and expanding to produce a range of 33 single-origin coffees.

The firm has also developed e-commerce customers nationwide, from Cornwall to Scotland and Northern Ireland, with more than 150,000 visitors in the last year.

Major recent contracts have supplied a special coffee blend and espresso machines to Castle Howard, as well as providing a full range of services to a new partnership between Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell and York business Pivovar, the craft beer distributor and pub company.

This partnership is set to launch ten new pubs across the UK in the next five years.

The company, which had only a handful of clients in 2011, now supports more than 250 business customers, including cafes, pubs, restaurants, hotels and business, across Yorkshire and the UK.

This support provides clients with specially-blended coffees, dispensing machines, training and maintenance, all bespoke to individual customers.