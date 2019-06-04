A YORK financial advice company is celebrating after winning a national award.

Mortgage Advice Bureau York took the Top Business Most Improved Business category at its organisation’s annual conference.

Craig Elliott, business owner at Mortgage Advice Bureau York, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our entire team.

“To be recognised as one of the ‘Top Businesses’ within the UK is a testament to how hard all our advisers work.

“We ensure that all our clients are looked after on a personal basis, ensuring that full advice across all financial areas is provided.

“With our recent expansion into Business Protection and Wealth Management, our offering covers all possible aspects for our clients.

“These opportunities will only increase as we aim to bring on board more specialist experts over the next year, whilst moving into larger city centre premises.

And with the increased demand to obtain lower mortgage rates, we are in a very strong position to assist all our clients.”

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) is a network of mortgage and intermediaries spread across the UK.

It has more than 1,200 advisers across the country offering mortgage advice at local, regional and national level, both over the phone and in face to face meetings.

They also offer advice on different forms of monetary protection.

Peter Brodnicki, chief executive officer of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said; “The MABs (awards) are an opportunity to recognise those mortgage and protection advisors and firms that have provided an outstanding service and dedication to helping customers.

“Delivering an outstanding customer experience is a priority for MAB so we’re pleased to reward those who have gone above and beyond.”

Outside organisations were also recognised at the annual conference.

The bureau’s Best Lender Service Award went to NatWest Bank as did the Best Lender Overall Award.

The Best Lender Specialist went to Precise Mortgages, the Best Regional Building society Lender to Leeds Building Society and the Best Lender for New Build properties to Halifax.

Nationwide Building Society was deemed the Best Lender for First Time Buyers.

The Best Lender for Buy to Let Awards went to BM Solutions and The Mortgage Works.

Among MAB internal awards handed out at the annual conference were those for the top businesses at estate agency referrals, general insurance, fees charged, adviser protection sales, the top newcomer business and the best business overall, as well as individual awards.