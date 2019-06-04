A NEW community hub launches tomorrow (Wednesday, June 5) for residents living in a York suburb to get help and advice.

The weekly ‘information hub’ at The Centre @ Burnholme in Tang Hall will enable local residents to access vital support and information on health, lifestyle and wellbeing, social care, welfare benefits, debt, housing and employment.

Drop in sessions will be available on Wednesdays from 10am-12pm, with bookable appointments available in the afternoon. A complimentary tea or coffee will also be provided by York’s UFO from TalkTalk during the first session.

This has all been made possible through the collaboration of local support groups and organisations - including Adult Social Care Talking Point, Citizens Advice York, Tang Hall SMART, Local Area Co-ordinator, YorWellbeing and York Learning - along with City of York Council, Explore York Libraries and Archives, and York’s UFO from TalkTalk.

Fiona Williams, chief executive, Explore York Libraries and Archives, said: “As with our other Explore Centres, it has been essential to support an information hub at Tang Hall Explore in The Centre @ Burnholme.

“We have a responsibility to make information and advice readily available, in safe and welcoming spaces, at the very core of our communities. I am really pleased this will be in place within our first year of opening here.”

Cllr Carol Runciman, the council’s executive member for health and adult social care, said: “Making services more accessible and the right information easier to find is key. We welcome the launch of this new Information Hub, set up by our Local Area Co-ordinator and partners, which brings a range of organisations and experts into the heart of the local community.”

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for communities, said: “We are excited to launch a new Information Hub in Tang Hall. This is a great example of council services and partners coming together, offering local information in a convenient location, for residents in the local area.”

York’s UFO marketing manager, Michelle McCarthy, said: “We’re always looking for ways to make a difference in our local community and this project is the result of a wonderful collaboration between many local organisations, City of York Council, Explore and ourselves. We’re delighted to be supporting such an important local resource for the people of Burnholme and Tang Hall and we hope the information hub will make a real difference to the community.”

UFO from TalkTalk is transforming the city's internet connectivity and the network in Tang Hall and Heworth started earlier this year.