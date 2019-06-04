IN response to recent letters criticising Tim Murgattoyd’s regular column I feel I must respond. I personally find his articles a breath of fresh air. He highlights the corrosive effects of austerity and the injustices that exist in our society.

Perhaps it is these truths that make some readers feel uncomfortable. After all it is much easier to ignore such issues and brand them ‘left wing’. Tim concludes his latest article by urging us not to get obsessed by Tory infighting and Brexit but to tackle injustices closer to home. That sounds like common sense to me.