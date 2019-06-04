IT surely must be the right time for the so-called Liberal Democratic Party to revert back to its previous moniker, Liberals.
How long are they going to continue the pretence that they believe in democracy after they came in second during the EU elections after the newly formed Brexit Party, which won in every region of England apart from London, on the policy of trying to overturn the 2016 Referendum.
Total hypocrites is what they are. Vince Cable reckons his party are back. I certainly would not put money on that assertion. And surprise surprise, the remoaners who lost the referendum vote are now trying to dress up the result of the EU vote by adding together the Liberals, Greens, and Change UK. One could not make it up, they are a joke.
The Brexit Party won in every region, first past the post, the same way that Britain voted to leave the crumbling European Union, so Britain will exit the EU, one way or another.
Bob Waite,
Windmill Rise,
Holgate, York