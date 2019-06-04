The logic of the Dean and Chapter suggesting a new square associated with the Cathedral Church of St Peter should be named after our current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, escapes me.
The precedent for naming York’s four existing public squares has been to link them with their relevant historic building: so St Helen’s and St Sampson’s with churches, Exhibition with what is now the Art Gallery, and Kings with the demolished Viking Palace.
The precincts of our medieval Gothic Minster built between 1220 and 1472 have never been known as Cathedral Square, although they were enclosed until 1550 within a walled area known as Minster Close which later became known as the Liberty of St Peter.
So the obvious names for any square associated with our iconic building are St Peter’s, Cathedral or Minster: the Greek word Cathedra defining the seat of a Bishop and the Latin word Monasterium translating to a place of learning.
I’m in favour of following our well established precedent - what about others?
Allan Charlesworth,
Old Earswick, York
