POLICE have charged two men in connection with an alleged attack on a police officer in North Yorkshire.
The assault took place at 1.30am on Sunday on Westborough in Scarborough, as the officer was dealing with an incident outside the Vision Express store, North Yorkshire Police said.
A 25-year-old-man and a 33-year-old man, both from Scarborough, have been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker.
In addition, a 29-year-old man from Scarborough has been charged with obstructing/resisting arrest and being drunk and disorderly.
All three men have been released on conditional bail and are due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court next month.
Scarborough police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to call them on 101, select option 2 and pass the information to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference 12190098936.
