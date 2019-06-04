POLICE are trying to trace a good Samaritan who came to the aid of a woman after she was allegedly attacked in Tadcaster.
North Yorkshire Police said the woman was assaulted by another woman at around 2am on May 19 in Bridge Street.
The victim, who is aged in her 50s, sustained scratches during the attack and has since received treatment for a fractured bone in her wrist which she is believed to have suffered in the assault, the force added.
It said a 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional police bail.
The force is appealing for witnesses, including the woman who came to the victim's aid, and two men in the area at the time who may have witnessed the assault.
It is urging the woman who helped and anyone with information that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101, select option 2, and ask for Katie Swift, or email Katie.Swift@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12190089825.
