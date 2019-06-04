A MAN suffered broken teeth and suspected fractured ribs in an alleged attack in York city centre.

The assault happened on Dame Judi Dench Walk at around midnight on April 22.

North Yorkshire Police said the victim was walking on his own towards the city when he was assaulted by two other men.

He did not seek medical attention for his injuries, the force added.

It is appealing to anyone who can help identify two men who were seen in the area just before the incident took place.

Although there was no CCTV in the area, officers have obtained a description of the men.

The first man is described as white, aged approximately 60 with combed back black/dark hair. He was wearing glasses and a dark coloured jacket, which looked like a Barbour style coat, and he was of medium build.

The second man is described as white, aged 55-65 with collar length, dark, wavy hair and was well-built.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We appreciate that this offence happened some weeks ago, however, due to circumstances beyond our control, the description of the men has only recently been obtained. We hope people can cast their minds back to the early hours of April 22 and assist our appeal.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Dryden, or email leon.dryden0090@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12190072312.