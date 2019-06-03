A NEW claim that Claudia Lawrence’s phone may have been switched off by somebody hours after she failed to arrive at work has been described as "frightening" by her mother Joan.

Ms Lawrence has not been seen since she failed to report for her chef’s job at the University of York’s Goodricke College more than ten years ago and no one has been held to account for her disappearance despite a £1 million murder inquiry.

Reports have emerged quoting sources close to the police investigation saying that her phone was turned off four hours after she failed to show up for work. This means it is a possibility that Ms Lawrence’s abductor switched off her phone after seeing that she had a missed call from her boss at 10am on Thursday, March 19, 2009.

Mrs Lawrence’s mother Joan, of Malton, said: “It is frightening if these reports are right that it [the phone] was manually switched off by someone.”

She added: “I don’t know how significant this is, but anything that keeps the investigation in the public eye is to be welcomed.”

Claudia had been due to start her shift at 6am and at the time her manager called, her mobile was in an area that stretches nine miles from the university to Tockwith village.

This area includes her home in the east of York.

The police source told the Sunday Times: “Her mobile phone never left the area of York.

“This is part of the reason why the police believe she fell victim to an attack by somebody that she knew who was familiar with the area.”

Ms Lawrence’s dad, Peter, said: “For ten years I’ve been in limbo. We still don’t know any more than we did. It’s the not knowing – that’s what eats into you every single day. If anybody knows anything, please, let the police know.”

North Yorkshire Police declined to comment on the Sunday Times claims.