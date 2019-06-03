NORTH easterner Ross Noble will return to the Grand Opera House, York, on April 30 next year on his Humournoid tour.
"What happens when pure comedy takes human form? What happens when a creature is created and bred to do stand-up?" asks Noble. "Nobody knows because that isn’t a thing."
What is a thing, apparently, is Ross Noble doing a show. "You can come and see it. This is it," advises the off-the-cuff Newcastle surrealist as he announces his 17th nationwide tour.
Noble, 42, last played the Grand Opera House on his El Hablador tour last October. Tickets for Humournoid go on sale on June 6 on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/york.
The tour also visits Leeds Town Hall on its closing night on May 31 2020; box office, 0113 376 0318 or leedstownhall.co.uk.