THE Glenn Miller Orchestra's 19-date autumn tour will take in York Barbican on November 16.

Led by Ray McVay since 1988, the big band will roll back the years with such much loved numbers as Moonlight Serenade, American Patrol, Tuxedo Junction, Little Brown Jug, Pennsylvania 6-5000, Chattanooga Choo Choo and In The Mood.

Through an arrangement with Glenn Miller Productions in New York, McVay has put together an orchestra that replicates the exact stage line-up devised by Miller, including five saxophones, four trumpets and four trombones.

The orchestra will perform the second half in the Second World War uniforms of the United States Army Air Force, and the 3pm performance also will feature a tribute to the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

Mark Porter and Catherine Sykes will be the guest vocalists; The Polka Dot Dolls, the afternoon's special guests. Tickets are on sale on 0203 356 544, at yorkbarbican.co.uk or in person from the Barbican box office.