FORMER York panto dame Berwick Kaler has helped launch a new scheme to ensure older people who are usually unable to visit the theatre can get to see York Theatre Royal’s new production Driving Miss Daisy.
The theatre is inviting 275 older people along as it marks its 275th anniversary.
The scheme is being funded by the Berwick Kaler Foundation, set up to honour the legacy of the theatre’s legendary pantomime dame of 40 years by raising funds for community and youth projects.
Cast members Paula Wilcox, Maurey Richards and Cory English joined Berwick and an Age UK York mini-bus outside the theatre to get the scheme on the road.
Executive director Tom Bird thanked the hundreds of people who had already given a donation in support of the foundation.
“Money raised enables us to provide more community projects, bringing people together to enjoy theatre,” he said.
Jane Morris, of Age UK York, said the "fantastic initiative" provided the opportunity for people to visit their local theatre again.
l Driving Miss Daisy runs at York Theatre Royal from Friday until June 29.