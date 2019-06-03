POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a crash near Helmsley in which a pedestrian died.

They want to trace the driver of a dark-coloured Range Rover that was seen on Acres Lane, shortly before the incident at about 11pm on Friday evening.

A 20-year-old Ford Fiesta driver from Barnsley has been arrested and released under investigation.

Acres Lane, which runs from Helmsley to Harome, was closed for several hours following the collision while police carried out investigations.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said the pedestrian was in his forties and from Stockton-on-Tees.

He died after he was hit by a red Ford Fiesta on Acres Lane at about 11pm.

Police particularly want to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision or the pedestrian or the cars in the minutes before the collision.

They also want to hear from anyone with information about either car or the collision.

Anyone who can help should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Steven James or Sergeant Julian Pearson or email them on steven.james771@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or julian.pearson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

The incident reference number is NYP-31052019-0587.